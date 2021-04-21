Watch: Madhuri Dixit joins 'Bajre Da Sitta' trend with a gorgeous makeover

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene recently became the latest addition to the viral 'Bajre Da Sitta' trend.

The actor shared a video of her performing to the popular song and giving priceless expressions.

Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared a short clip in which she performed the viral song, flaunting her pre and post glow up looks.

She captioned the post as, "On trend with #BajreDaSitta."

In the video shared by the 53-year-old actor, she could be seen lip-syncing to the song while sitting in her green room right before her makeover.

Later in the clip, after the star's dramatic transformation, she is seen clad in a light and dark pink lehenga. Madhuri also wore drop diamond earrings and a necklace, with her hair tied into a bun.

Check the video here: