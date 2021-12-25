Watch 'Machhli' Teaser: Sunny Leone sets the internet ablaze with her sizzling dance moves

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone shared the teaser of her most-awaited songs 'Machhli' on Instagram.

In the 30-seconds-long teaser, Sunny gives a glimpse of her sizzling dance moves.

'Machhli' is a dance number choreographed and directed by Adil Shaikh.

The full song is set to release on December 27, 2021, across all platforms.

"Merry Christmas to everyone, the countdown has already begun. Presenting the teaser of #machhli, stay tuned for the full song," she captioned her post.

Check out the teaser here:

The vocals of 'Machhli' are given by Pawni Pandey and Shahid Mallya and the song is written by Raahi. The music is composed by Karan Lakhan and Oye Kunaal.

Meanwhile, Sunny, who is quite active on social media, often treats her fans with photos and videos from her daily life.

Sunny began her Bollywood journey with 'Jism 2' and has sizzled in various item numbers with the biggest stars. She will next be seen in films like 'Shero' (Malayalam) and 'Oh My Ghost' (Tamil).

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 01:14 PM IST