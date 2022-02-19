Watch 'Maange Manzooriyan': 'Badhaai Do' latest song gives a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao's love story

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Badhaai Do' that released in theatres on 11th Feb has been enjoying a successful run at the box office and has now entered its second weekend.

The film is not only a family entertainer that is high on humour and drama, but also has done well to inspire audiences to bring up social conversations around acceptance, inclusivity and love. To keep the love flowing, the makers have released its latest track 'Maange Manzooriyan'.

From wedding season hits to soul soothing tunes, this film has already given audiences a song for every mood. With the release of its sixth song from the album, ‘Maange Manzooriyan' celebrates the feeling of being in love.

Shot in Goa, this song also gives us a glimpse of the relationship between Rajkummar Rao and Deepak Arora’s characters, with a romantic backdrop of its beaches, cafés and sandy sunsets.

This soul soothing number has been beautifully sung by Maalavika Manoj, lyrics by Azeem Shirazi and composed by Khamosh Shah.

While the lead actors have been receiving a lot of praise for their honest performance in the film, the supporting cast including, Chum Darang and Gulshan Devaiah are also being appreciated and applauded by the audience.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

'Badhaai Do' was released on 11th February and is still running in theatres. The film is theatrically distributed worldwide by Zee Studios and music partner, Zee Music Company.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:41 PM IST