Watch: Maanayata shares video of Sanjay Dutt giving her a foot massage, says 'my best days are the ones spent with you'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata are celebrating their wedding anniversary on Friday (February 11).

Taking to Instagram, Maanayata posted a video on Instagram where Sanjay Dutt can be seen giving her a foot massage. The Dutt couple marks 14 years of marriage.

Along with the video, she wrote, "All my best days are the ones spent with you. love you for being you🤗happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay."

The video has the song 'At My Worst' by Pink Sweat$ playing in the background.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata have been married to each other for 14 years, and the duo are going strong ever since then. They tied the knot after reportedly dating for two years.

They are blessed with a son and a daughter, and the couple often shares their adorable pictures on social media. Sanjay also has a 34-year-old daughter Trishala Dutt from his first wife, late Richa Sharma.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Sanjay Dutt also shared the release date of his upcoming film 'Shamshera'. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as the male lead. The period drama will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22 this year. Besides Ranbir and Sanjay, the film will also star Vaani Kapoor.

He will also be seen in films like 'Prithviraj' and 'KGF Chapter 2'.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 04:57 PM IST