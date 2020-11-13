Watch: Lucky Ali's viral video singing 'O Sanam' leaves netizens nostalgic, Twitter calls it 'pure gold'

A video of singer-songwriter Lucky Ali, who's known for his distinctly different voice and soulful melodies, is currently going viral on the internet and leaving netizens nostalgic. The video shows the popular Indie-pop artist singing the chartbuster 'O Sanam' from his debut album.
The 62-year-old singer, known for his simple ballad-style singing and melodious voice, made his pop debut in 1996 with the album 'Sunoh'. After being rejected by several record labels, the singer had shot to fame with the album that also included songs like 'Pyaar ka Musafir', 'Sunoh', 'Tum Hi Se, 'Yeh Zameen Hai. Aasman hai', 'Yeh Mumbai Nagariya' and more. However, 'O Sanam' remains to be one of his most loved songs.
On Friday, a video shared by the singer's fan page broke the internet and several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to take a trip down the memory lane.
Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Lucky ali is the best.. He sang so many songs those become evergreen.. Like A bhi jaa, Aa bhi jaa ye subah aa bhi jaa. From movie Sur, Kyun chalti hai pawan. Naa tum jaano na hum'. From kaho na pyar hai.. And nobody forgets 'Ek pal ka jeena. Kaante movie songs... Legend."
"Sir, it's so nice to see u back,Ek pal ka jeena will always be one of my favourite childhood memories... legend," comment a user.
A comment read: "ALL! his voice fills my heart and those words ! O sanam jaane kya dhoondta hai yeh mera dill so many ohhh those good old days when songs we meaning full and melodious!"
Check out the reactions here:
The son of the legendary actor Mehmood has sung several chartbusters like 'Ek pal ka jeena' and even acted in movies such as 'Kaante' and 'Sur'.
