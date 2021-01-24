Watch: Lucky Ali creates magic with melodious unplugged rendition of 'Sayyaah'

It is indeed a 'Happy Sunday' for all the Lucky Ali fans, as the musical genius dropped a fresh track titled 'Sayyaah unplugged' during the early hours today.

The new song is a reprised and fresh rendition of his previously released song of the same name. Besides the new rendition, the video of the song is also quite appealing as it captures some of the scenic and picturesque shots of Goa and its beaches.

The video of the song sees Ali seated and singing at a stage while his band members sit beside him and create magic with their musical instruments.