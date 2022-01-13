Watch 'Looop Lapeta' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu is stuck in a time loop to save her boyfriend Tahir Raj Bhasin

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu dropped the much-awaited trailer of her next film 'Looop Lapeta' starring Tahir Raj Bhasin.

On Thursday, Taapsee took to Twitter and shared the trailer captioned as, "50 lakh 50 min Can Savi save Satya in time?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The trailer shows Taapsee as Savi and her boyfriend Tahir as Satya, who is addicting to gabling in casinos.

When things go downhill, Taapsee has to come up with Rs 50 lakh in 50 mins and save her boyfriend from being killed.

However, she realises that she’s stuck in a time loop and gets more than one opportunity to save Satya.

"I am excited to be a part of this next project with Netflix, especially with the film being such a versatile genre. This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the-seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it," Taapsee said.

Tahir also opened up about his character. "I am so excited about the release of Looop Lapeta. The film is a clutter breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can't wait for the world to meet the characters Satya & Savi. Our director Aakash Bhatia has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer," he shared.

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari. It is scheduled to hit Netflix on February 4.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:55 AM IST