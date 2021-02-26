Watch: Levi's new global brand ambassador Deepika Padukone grooves to 'Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache'

Levi's(r) announced their strategic partnership with fashion and youth icon Deepika Padukone on Wednesday.

Padukone will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on an all new range of fashion fits from Levi's.

"Authenticity, Originality and Honesty are values that the brand has been built on and are values I identify with the most! For those unaware, I have always been a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl. The right pair of jeans not only make me feel comfortable but also confident! I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with one of the world's most iconic brands-Levi's," said Deepika Padukone, commenting on the association.

"We are absolutely thrilled. Deepika's personality shines through a balance of being bold, authentic, true and uncompromising that perfectly fits with our brand values. She is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and women globally. With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the brand further especially when we are strongly focusing on leading the women's category," said Sanjeev Mohanty, Managing Director- South Asia & MENA - Levi's(r), on having Padukone on board as 'Global Brand Ambassador'.