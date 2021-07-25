Watch: 'Ladaku number 1' Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of fight practice for 'Dhaakad'

Kangana will be seen as "Agent Agni" in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Actor Arjun Rampal will be seen in a negative character in the film.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.