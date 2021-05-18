Watch: Kunal Kemmu channels 'inner Anil Kapoor'; check out latter's reaction to hilarious video

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday shared a funny video of her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu channelling his inner Anil Kapoor and singing popular track 'Keh Do Ke Tum Ho Meri Warna (Jeena Nahi)'.

The video shows Soha and Kunal on the terrace with their pet.

While the actress is heard talking about the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, the 'Lootcase' actor is seen singing the Anil Kapoor track in a highly expressive croon and even shaking a leg.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kunal wrote, "When my inner @AnilKapoor fan comes out"

Reacting to the same, Anil commented, "Killed it!"

Check out the video here: