Watch: Kunal Kemmu channels 'inner Anil Kapoor'; check out latter's reaction to hilarious video

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday shared a funny video of her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu channelling his inner Anil Kapoor and singing popular track 'Keh Do Ke Tum Ho Meri Warna (Jeena Nahi)'.
The video shows Soha and Kunal on the terrace with their pet.
While the actress is heard talking about the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, the 'Lootcase' actor is seen singing the Anil Kapoor track in a highly expressive croon and even shaking a leg.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Kunal wrote, "When my inner @AnilKapoor fan comes out"
Reacting to the same, Anil commented, "Killed it!"
Check out the video here:
Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu were seen together in Mohit Suri's 'Malang', last year.
The movie also featured Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.
Set in Goa, the 2020 romantic-thriller was produced by T-Series and Luv Films.
Recently, as 'Malang' completed a year, Kunal shared his experience of working in the film.
Overwhelmed with the appreciation that he continues to receive for 'Malang', Kunal Kemmu said, “It is what every actor works towards and it is the most important thing that motivates and encourages me to do better every day and with every part I play. I feel very happy and blessed that I got so much love for a role that I was trying for the first time and was so different from anything that I had done before.”
Earlier this year, the makers had announced that the team of 'Malang', along with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, are coming together for a sequel. They are currently working on the script.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was last seen in 'Lootcaase'. It also features Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)