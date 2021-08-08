Watch: Kriti Sanon's transformation from 'Chubby Sanon' to 'Param Sundari' is the workout motivation you need

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is being lauded for her performance as the titular character in the film 'Mimi', on Sunday shared a workout video of her challenging transformation from 'Chubby Sanon' to the 'Param Sundari' figure.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bareilly ki Barfi' star posted a Reel full of snippets of her workout with powerful, motivational music in the background.

Kriti had put on 15 kgs for playing the mother in 'Mimi' and these workout clips belong to her challenging journey of losing those kilos, in order to get back in shape and shoot for the song 'Param Sundari'.

She penned down the caption, "While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn't easy for Chubby Sanon either! and... I had kept Param Sundari for later so I have the motivation to get back in shape!" Kriti further talked about the difficulty of carrying so much extra weight for the first time, without doing any workout.

She wrote, "Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3months(not even yoga!), my stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to Zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly." The 'Luka Chuppi' actor added an inspiring message in her video, "Yes, the struggle was real... But..NEVER GIVE UP!"