Watch: Krishna Shroff goes cycling in a bikini; sets the internet ablaze

Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's younger sister, Krishna, kills it everytime she uploads a new picture on social media.
From posting pictures from her photoshoot to shelling out fitness goals from the gym, the star kid is no less than any Bollywood diva.
Recently, Krishna set the internet on fire after she posted a video in which she can be seen in a bikini while enjoying her time cycling during the weekend.
She also gave fans a glimpse into the scenic beauty she is enjoying looking at while cycling.
Check out the video here:
Krishna also flaunted her well-toned figure as well as beautiful tattoos in a maroon-black bikini, in a latest Instagram post. She called her picture 'Au Naturel' which means in the natural state.
The fitness enthusiast can be seen posing against a beautifully painted wall giving her picture a natural and earthy vibe.
Tiger Shroff’s rumored girlfriend Disha Patani’s sister Kushboo Patani commented on her post. She called her 'super hot' and dropped fire emojis.
A few weeks ago she shared another sizzling picture of herself where she can be seen having a shower. She can be seen donning in a red and black bikini. She simply captioned her picture as ‘Zen’.
Apart from flaunting her curves, Krishna also makes headlines for her workout videos. However, unlike her brother, Krishna seems to have no plans to enter the entertainment world.