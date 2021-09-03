Watch: Kiara Advani's young fan re-enacts 'Shershaah' funeral scene; netizens say 'Karan Johar needs to see this'

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's war drama 'Shershaah' has left the audience mighty impressed. Kiara's emotional performance as Captain Vikram Batra's fiancée Dimple Cheema, which found its way into the hearts of many, has now been recreated by the actress' young fan.

An Instagram user named Shivani Khanna re-enacted Kiara's emotional scene from the movie. The little girl is seen dressed in a similar outfit as Kiara in the viral video. She's seen copying Kiara Advani's expressions from the heart-breaking funeral scene.

Check out the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Netizens were all praises for the young social media star who nailed the scene. Several users took to the comments section to shower praises on Shivani and even tagged the film's cast and makers.

A user wrote, "Ufff this expressions... keep it up baccha, god bless u."

"Amazing acting. Deserves to get recognised by @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra @bpraak," wrote commented another.

A comment read: "She is such a stunner, beautiful performance."

"I got goosebumps," wrote a netizen.

Advertisement

Kiara recently spoke about meeting Dimple Cheema and her performance in the film.

On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Kapil Sharma asked Kiara to reveal the reason behind meeting Dimple Cheema, to which Kiara Advani said: "I did meet Dimple ji before shooting for the film but it was not because I wanted to understand how she speaks and behaves."

She added: "I wanted to connect with her emotionally and understand her sentiments because, we as civilians, when reading about the soldiers, think about what their families must be going through. Their journey is a different kind of strength."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama, which has been bakrolled by Karan Johar.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:59 AM IST