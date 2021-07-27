Watch: Kiara Advani asked to remove mask at airport to confirm identity, reminds netizens of 'MS Dhoni' scene

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who recently jetted off to Ladakh for the promotions of her forthcoming film 'Shershaah', was asked to remove her facemask at the airport to confirm her identity. A video of the incident is currently going viral on the internet and reminding netizens of a scene from her movie 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram shows a CISF officer requesting Kiara to remove her mask to confirm her identity.

Check out the video here: