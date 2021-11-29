Watch: Katrina Kaif's mother drops her mobile phone on the road as she steps out for shopping in Bandra

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur.

As the couple's wedding date nears, Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquoette was spotted shopping in Bandra on Monday.

Dressed in a floral top and grey pants, Katrina's mother was seen coming out of a store and stopping for the shutterbugs before getting into her car.

According to a video doing the rounds on the internet, seconds after she stepped inside her car, her mobile phone fell on the road.

Moments after the video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, some users wanted to know what happened next. Others also joked that she probably did not need the phone.

"Break the suspense. did she take her phone back or gone," a user commented on the video.

"Unka phone gir gaya hai vaha pe @viralbhayani help karna unko phone mil jaaye," wrote another user.

Last month, Katrina's sister was also spotted along with her mother outside an ethnic wear store in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan and Emraan hashmi, Katrina has 'Phone Bhoot' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero series.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:14 PM IST