Watch: Katrina Kaif’s hot workout video has a Vicky Kaushal connection

Katrina did not share what project she has started preparations for, although she is said to have heavy-duty stunts in the upcoming Salman Khan co-starrer "Tiger 3".

Recently, Katrina announced on social media that she has started working on a new film. However, she did not give out any details of the upcoming project.

Kaif and Kaushal's rumoured relationship has been creating a lot of buzz. From attending the screening of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to gracing Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, the rumoured couple has been making appearances at dinner dates, birthday celebrations and other festivities to name a few.

Earlier this year, Vicky and Katrina were also reported to be on a vacation together with their respective siblings Isabelle and Sunny.

Katrina's next release is "Sooryavanshi", opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is slated to hit the screens on April 30.

She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary.

He is also set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming Meghna Gulzar biopic.

He will also be seen in the film "The Immortal Ashwatthama" and "Takht", and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.