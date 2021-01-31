Watch: Katrina Kaif showcases her quirky 'hair trick' in hilarious video

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a quirky yet hilarious hair trick on social media.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sporting a grey tank top paired with denim shorts. She is seen putting her hair down, holding it and then quickly puts a rubber band on it. At the end of the trick she is seen giggling.

"The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks as taught by @sairahkabir" she captioned the clip.