e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh sworn-in as the new Governor of Uttarakhand Supreme Court asks Centre to make appointments in tribunals in two weeks
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:43 PM IST

Watch: Katrina Kaif goes grocery shopping at a supermarket, says she is 'unusually excited'

In the video, the actress can be seen roaming around a huge supermarket as she eyes different grocery items
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy with the shoot of her much-awaited film 'Tiger 3', shared a fun video on Instagram and revealed that she loves supermarkets.

In the video, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actress can be seen roaming around a huge supermarket as she eyes different grocery items.

Katrina can be seen wearing a baby pink hoodie, which she paired with blue denims. For footwear, she opted for a pair of white sneakers. Her hair is tied up in a high ponytail.

"Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am?" she captioned the video.

Check out the video here:

Earlier this week, Katrina bid farewell to Turkey’s Cappadocia with an Instagram post. She shared a picture from a dinner with her host Yakup Dinler and wrote, "Bye bye cappadocia @dinleryakup thank u for all your hospitality @kayakapi."

However, it is not known if she is still in the country.

Meanwhile, the shoot of 'Tiger 3' kicked off in Russia and then moved to Turkey. Reportedly, the unit will travel to Austria next.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Katrina Kaif confesses her love for Turkey as she shares sunkissed pics amid 'Tiger 3' shoot

The third instalment is directed by Maneesh Sharma. 'Tiger 3' was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger', directed by Kabir Khan, released in 2012. Then 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman will return as Research and Analysis Wing agent in 'Tiger 3', while Katrina will play Pakistani intelligence agent Zoya.

Besides, Katrina is waiting for the release of 'Sooryavanshi', which marks her first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role of the chief of the anti-terror squad, also has Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn making cameo appearances.

ALSO READ

'Mithai toh khila de': Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny reveals how parents reacted after Katrina Kaif...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal