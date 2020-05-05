Watch: Katrina Kaif accidentally goes lives on Instagram and her expressions are better than her onscreen takes

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is spending her quarantine period with her sister Isabelle and has also been keeping her fans updated through her Instagram. The 'Sooryavanshi' actress often leaves fans amused with her goofy videos and cute antics on the photo-sharing app. In an old video that is going viral on the internet, Katrina Kaif can be seen trying to figure out how to exit her Instagram live session and her expressions are hilarious.
Katrina Kaif accidentally went live on Instagram and can be heard asking sister Isabelle for help. The 'Bharat' actress is seen struggling with her phone as she tries to turn off the live stream
Check out the unmissable video here:
Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "She's so adorable and innocent."
While another commented, "Haha thats me. Not knowing till date how to use technology."
Katrina Kaif was also a part of I For India, the mega fundraiser concerts, which was live-streamed on Facebook on Sunday
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh were among 85 artistes who participated in the virtual concert to raise funds for those affected by the novel coronavirus.
Also joining in were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.
International stars including Jack Black, Will Smith, Russel Peters, Mick Jagger, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were also part of the concert.
On the work front, the release of Katrina Kaif's much-anticipated cop drama, 'Sooryavanshi' has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rohit Shetty directorial features Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is the fourth installment in his 'desi cop universe'.
