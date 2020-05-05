Watch: Katrina Kaif accidentally goes lives on Instagram and her expressions are better than her onscreen takes

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is spending her quarantine period with her sister Isabelle and has also been keeping her fans updated through her Instagram. The 'Sooryavanshi' actress often leaves fans amused with her goofy videos and cute antics on the photo-sharing app. In an old video that is going viral on the internet, Katrina Kaif can be seen trying to figure out how to exit her Instagram live session and her expressions are hilarious.

Katrina Kaif accidentally went live on Instagram and can be heard asking sister Isabelle for help. The 'Bharat' actress is seen struggling with her phone as she tries to turn off the live stream

Check out the unmissable video here: