e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 06:49 PM IST

Watch: Kartik Aaryan's dance video with young fan is the cutest thing on internet today

On Wednesday, Kartik took to Instagram and posted a video, wherein we can see him dancing with the child on the beats of his hit song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Mai' from the movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.
ANI
Watch: Kartik Aaryan's dance video with young fan is the cutest thing on internet today

Watch: Kartik Aaryan's dance video with young fan is the cutest thing on internet today

Advertisement

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently took out a moment from his work schedule to meet his little fan and shake a leg with her.

On Wednesday, Kartik took to Instagram and posted a video, wherein we can see him dancing with the child on the beats of his hit song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Mai' from the movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Alongside the video, he wrote, "Small moments that make you feel grateful." Kartik and his little fan's video has garnered several likes and comments.

"How adorable," a netizen commented.

"Super cute," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'Freddy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He has 'Dhamaka' and 'Captain India' in his kitty as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture from 'Freddy' film set

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 06:49 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal