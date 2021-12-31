Watch: Kartik Aaryan takes an auto-rickshaw ride in Delhi during 'Shehzada' shoot; video goes viral

A video of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan sitting inside an auto-rickshaw in Delhi has gone viral on social media.

The actor, who was in Delhi recently to shoot for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon, can be seen boarding the auto in a haste along with several others.

Kartik can be seen wearing a blue jeans and black t-shirt. He also wore a face mask.

He also waved at his fans after sitting inside the auto-rickshaw.

The video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. Take a look at the video here:

After wrapping the 20-day first schedule in Mumbai's Film City, the team of 'Shehzada' had moved to Delhi to shoot the exterior portions of the film where the storyline is based.

With Rohit Dhawan at the helm and Kartik, Kriti, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in the lead, the film ticks all boxes of a blockbuster in the making.

The film is an action-packed family musical film, with music by Pritam.

'Shehzada' is being directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill.

It will release on November 4, 2022.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:04 PM IST