Watch: Kartik Aaryan shares video of his 'mummy being mummy' and it's the sweetest video on the internet

'Love Aaj Kal' actor Kartik Aaryan, recently injured himself on the sets of Remo D'sSouza's dance reality show, 'Dance Plus'. Kartik injured his thumb during a dance performance and has been spotted sporting a sling. The heartthrob underwent surgery and his mom's sweet gesture, in a video, is winning hearts on the internet.

Kartik took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video on his story. In the video, his mom can be seen expressing her concern over the injury and asking the actor to wear his arm cast. She can be heard saying, "‘Isko Laga Le ladke, usko chod de’. The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor shared the video on his story and wrote, "Hate wearing sling but Mummy will be Mummy…”

Watch the video here: