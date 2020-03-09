Watch: Kartik Aaryan shares video of his 'mummy being mummy' and it's the sweetest video on the internet

'Love Aaj Kal' actor Kartik Aaryan, recently injured himself on the sets of Remo D'sSouza's dance reality show, 'Dance Plus'. Kartik injured his thumb during a dance performance and has been spotted sporting a sling. The heartthrob underwent surgery and his mom's sweet gesture, in a video, is winning hearts on the internet.
Kartik took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video on his story. In the video, his mom can be seen expressing her concern over the injury and asking the actor to wear his arm cast. She can be heard saying, "‘Isko Laga Le ladke, usko chod de’. The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor shared the video on his story and wrote, "Hate wearing sling but Mummy will be Mummy…”
Watch the video here:
Kartik Aaryan was on a promotional spree for his latest movie 'Love Aaj Kal', when he injured himself at the sets of 'Dance Plus'. The actor reportedly had the mishap while landing during a daredevil stunt. He recently underwent surgery for the same and has been sporting a hang cast, ever since.
On International Women's Day 2020, Kartik Aaryan had shared an adorable post on the photo-sharing app and wished the women in his life. Sharing the picture he wrote:
"Meet the Women who Empower me !!
The Women who run my world
A very Happy Women’s Day to everyone"
On the work front, Kartik was last seen opposite Sara Ali Khan, in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'. He will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and in Om Raut's action flick, which is yet to be titled.
