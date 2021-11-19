Watch: Kartik Aaryan reacts to dating rumours, is he creating controversies for the sake of promotions?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who plays protagonist 'Arjun Pathak' in the upcoming movie 'Dhamaka' will be seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this weekend.

Kartik will appear as a special guest along with Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in the Saturday special episode.

In a new promo of the show, the actor can be seen addressing dating rumours that surface right before the release of his film.

Kapil begins by saying that as per his observation a person is romantic when he isn’t in a romantic relationship but as soon as they start dating the thrill comes along.

He says, “Kartik has done several romantic movies and suddenly, he’s starring in a thriller like Dhamaka. Do we assume that you are confirming your relationship or have you learned how to hide it well?”

The actor without uttering a single word to make his comment, simply starts singing “Chupana bhi nahi aata, batana bhi nahi aata,” a song from the film ‘Baazigar’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty.

The comedian doesn’t back out from his mission to obtain a reaction and further asks, “You have never fallen in love with your co-stars? Just for the sake of promotions, you create controversies. Is it true?"

A speechless Kartik, sings the same song and continues to remain tight-lipped, leaving the audience laughing at his reaction.

For those unversed, Kartik was once rumoured to have dated Sara Ali Khan, who was his co-star in Imtiaz Ali‘s 'Love Aaj Kal'. However the couple reportedly called it quits after a brief period.

He then headlined to be dating Janhvi Kapoor during ‘Dostana 2’. But the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram a little before Kartik’s fallout with Dharma honcho Karan Johar.

