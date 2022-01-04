Watch: Kartik Aaryan meets his female fans who screamed his name in front of his building, says 'this is what I live for'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has managed to make a place for himself in the film industry in just a few years, enjoys a crazy fan following.

On Tuesday, Kartik's two die-hard female fans were spotted outside his building in Mumbai. They wanted to meet him and kept on screaming his name.

Soon after the video went viral, Kartik surprised his fans as he stepped out to meet them and fulfill their wish.

Reportedly, the fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor since Tuesday morning.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kartik can be seen posing for selfies with them and can also be seen having a conversation with them.

Earlier today, a video went viral in which Kartik's female fans can be heard screaming, "Kartik please come…. please please please."

The actor also re-posted the same video on his official Instagram account with the caption, "This love ❤️This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely, I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the action-packed family musical film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in the lead. It will release on November 4, 2022.

He will also be seen in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Freddy'.

Tuesday, January 04, 2022