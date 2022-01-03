Watch: Kartik Aaryan meets fans after football match, requests them to wear masks amid rising COVID-19 cases

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted sweating it out on a football field as he stepped out for a match.

After the match, the 'Dhamaka' actor met his fans and also posed for selfies.

According to a video doing the rounds on social media, Kartik can be been in a black t-shirt and black shorts. He also wore a mask. As he exits the football ground, several fans gather to see him and click photos with him.

Kartik stopped by for a few minutes and posed for photographs with his fans, however, he also reminded them to wear masks and follow the guidelines issued by the government.

"Aap log mask pehno ha. Koi bhi mask nahi pehna hai," Kartik can be heard saying in the video. Take a look:

Kartik, who is an ardent football lover, often gets papped playing the sport with several other B-Town actors in Mumbai.

The actor ahs always urged his fans to follow COVID-19 protocols and had previously shared posts, insisting on the importance of wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the action-packed family musical film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in the lead. It will release on November 4, 2022.

He also has other interesting films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2', 'Freddy' and 'Captain'.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:27 PM IST