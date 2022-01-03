e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Watch: Kartik Aaryan meets fans after football match, requests them to wear masks amid rising COVID-19 cases

Kartik reminded them to wear masks and follow the guidelines issued by the government
FPJ Web Desk
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted sweating it out on a football field as he stepped out for a match.

After the match, the 'Dhamaka' actor met his fans and also posed for selfies.

According to a video doing the rounds on social media, Kartik can be been in a black t-shirt and black shorts. He also wore a mask. As he exits the football ground, several fans gather to see him and click photos with him.

Kartik stopped by for a few minutes and posed for photographs with his fans, however, he also reminded them to wear masks and follow the guidelines issued by the government.

"Aap log mask pehno ha. Koi bhi mask nahi pehna hai," Kartik can be heard saying in the video. Take a look:

Kartik, who is an ardent football lover, often gets papped playing the sport with several other B-Town actors in Mumbai.

The actor ahs always urged his fans to follow COVID-19 protocols and had previously shared posts, insisting on the importance of wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the action-packed family musical film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in the lead. It will release on November 4, 2022.

He also has other interesting films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2', 'Freddy' and 'Captain'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Kartik Aaryan takes an auto-rickshaw ride in Delhi during 'Shehzada' shoot; video goes viral Watch: Kartik Aaryan takes an auto-rickshaw ride in Delhi during 'Shehzada' shoot; video goes viral

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:27 PM IST
Advertisement