Watch: Kartik Aaryan is literally jumping with joy as he starts prepping for Om Raut's action flick!

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' has started prepping for Om Raut's action film, and the actor is literally jumping with joy!

Director Om Raut, who is currently basking in the success of his last venture, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', is all set to direct Kartik Aaryan. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' broke all the records at the box office, courtesy to the spectacular visuals and it's the narrative style. The director of the periodic drama has roped in Kartik Aaryan for his next action film and the actor has already started prepping for it.

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share a video and wrote, "Action Film mili nahi ki uchhal kud shuru 🙃Ra ra ra ra ra ra ra Raut... @omraut"

In the video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen doing a front flip.

Watch the video here: