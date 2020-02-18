Watch: Kartik Aaryan is literally jumping with joy as he starts prepping for Om Raut's action flick!

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' has started prepping for Om Raut's action film, and the actor is literally jumping with joy!
Director Om Raut, who is currently basking in the success of his last venture, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', is all set to direct Kartik Aaryan. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' broke all the records at the box office, courtesy to the spectacular visuals and it's the narrative style. The director of the periodic drama has roped in Kartik Aaryan for his next action film and the actor has already started prepping for it.
The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share a video and wrote, "Action Film mili nahi ki uchhal kud shuru 🙃Ra ra ra ra ra ra ra Raut... @omraut"
In the video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen doing a front flip.
Watch the video here:
This is the chocolate boy's first action stint and it will be interesting to see him in a different avatar!
Speaking about his upcoming projects, Kartik in an interview with PTI said, "It's like a dream run for me, the way things are happening and shaping up for me. It's something every actor dreams about. I'm getting the opportunity to work with directors and on the scripts that I always wanted to. Finally, I'm getting those kind of options."
He added, "It will push the envelop further. I'm just excited about all these genres."
Om Raut's action-packed film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar, further details about the yet to be titled film are under wraps.
Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will be also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' alongside Kiara Advani, and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)