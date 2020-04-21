Watch: Kartik Aaryan gets a tight slap from sister Kritika in a funny video

He's been treating his fans with hilarious videos amid the COVID-19 lockdown and this time, in his latest prank video, Kartik Aaryan is at the receiving end of a tighht slap from his sister Kritika!

Kartik shared the new video on Instagram. In the clip, Kritika, a doctor, and Kartik are seen re-enacting a prank where she beats him up.

In the clip, Kritika is heard telling Kartik: "I've got a string, an invisible string. I'm going to put it through your ear."

Then she tells Kartik to "hold the invisible string" and asks him to pull it.