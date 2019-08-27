Watch Kartik Aaryan drink Mango shake from 'Feeding Bottle' in this hilarious video

Kartik Aaryan is definitely one of the most loved actors currently and has managed to stay in the news recently because of his films and his equation with Sara Ali Khan. The actor who is very active on social media decided to brighten the Monday morning of his fans.

The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor took to Instagram to post a video on social media wherein he is seen giving us lessons on how to be ‘Mature’. In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen sipping on some Mango shake while the nursery rhyme ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars’ is heard playing in the background. Alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “M for mangoshake.. M for Maturity….”