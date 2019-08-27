Watch Kartik Aaryan drink Mango shake from 'Feeding Bottle' in this hilarious video

Kartik Aaryan is definitely one of the most loved actors currently and has managed to stay in the news recently because of his films and his equation with Sara Ali Khan. The actor who is very active on social media decided to brighten the Monday morning of his fans.
The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor took to Instagram to post a video on social media wherein he is seen giving us lessons on how to be ‘Mature’. In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen sipping on some Mango shake while the nursery rhyme ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars’ is heard playing in the background. Alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “M for mangoshake.. M for Maturity….”
Fans and followers of the actor were in splits after watching the video. His co-star of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Waah Kya Maturity Hain.”
Kartik Aaryan who recently wrapped Imtiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting in Lucknow for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in December 2019. Soon, Kartik will begin shooting for Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor.
Recently, Kartik also unveiled his first look from his film Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar – Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).