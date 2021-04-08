Watch: Kartik Aaryan bows down to his new Rs 4.5 crore Lamborghini Urus

After testing negative for the novel coronavirus, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday gifted himself a brand-new Lamborghini Urus. This mean machine by the Italian automakers cost him a whopping Rs 4.5 crore.

On Wednesday, the actor stepped out to fulfil his professional commitments in the new beast. However, in a video shared by a paparazzi account, Kartik can be seen bowing down to his car after stepping out.

The caption read, “He bows down to his new car as he has earned it the hard way.”

Kartik hopped on the comments section and replied, “Sir lottery mein bhi jeeta hota toh aise hi bow down karta (Would have bowed down even if I’d have won it in a lottery).”