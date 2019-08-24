Watch Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday shoot a romantic sequence for Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are starring in the remake of the 1978 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bhumi Pednekar plays Kartik’s wife in the film. The cast is currently on the last leg of their shooting schedule. And some videos and photos have once again gone from the sets of the film.

In a couple of photos and videos, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are rehearsing for a romantic sequence. The cast has been shooting in Lucknow for a while now. In the film, Kartik plays the role of Chintu Tyagi while Ananya stars as his assistant. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Pati Patni Aur Woh is the official remake of the 1978 movie. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur. It is scheduled for December 6, 2019 release.