Watch Karisma Kapoor’s epic reaction after Anurag Basu suggests counting Alia Bhatt as a 'Kapoor'

For those unversed, Basu has worked with Ranbir in “Barfi” and “Jagga Jasoos”.

In a recent interview, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married last year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.

Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”

Not to mention, the couple is also getting a new home built for themselves, at Pali Hill.

On work front, Ranbir and Alia will together be seen in the upcoming film "Brahmastra". Besides that, he will also be seen in "Shamshera".

On the other hand, Alia will be featured in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "RRR".

She will also co-produce and star in “Darlings”. The film is pitched as a quirky story about a mother-daughter duo. While Alia plays the daughter, actress Shefali Shah is cast as the mother. Other actors on board are Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.