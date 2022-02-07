Watch: Karishma Tanna stuns in pink kanjeevaram saree for 'grih pravesh', gives a glimpse of her 'pehli rasoi'

Actress Karishma Tanna tied the knot with beau Varun Bangera on February 5 in the presence of close friends and family members.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Karishma gave her fans a glimpse of her 'pehli rasoi', a post-wedding ritual in which the new bride cooks a sweet dish.

In the video shared by the 'Grand Masti' actress, the newlyweds can be seen offering it to the deities and they can be then seen enjoying the dessert by feeding each other.

"Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye," Karishma captioned the post and even tagged her husband. Take a look:

Several photos of Karishma's griha pravesh ceremony are also doing the rounds on social media.

For the auspicious occassion, Karishma was decked up in a pink kanjeevaram saree as she was guided by her mother-in-law about the customs.

According to a video, Karishma dropped the 'kalash' and immersed her feet in red liquid (alta) leaving behind her footprints.

Karishma and Varun reportedly got engaged in a low-key affair on November 12, 2021.

Karishma and Varun met through a common friend and have been going strong ever since then.

On the work front, Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as 'Grand Masti', 'Sanju' among others.

The actress was last seen in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 06:51 PM IST