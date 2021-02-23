Watch: Kareena, Saif head home with newborn son after getting discharged from hospital

Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here, gave birth around 9 am on February 21.

Saif said both the baby and Kareena were healthy.

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," the "Tandav" actor said in a statement.

Kareena and Saif had announced the pregnancy in August.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.

Kareena, 40, delivered their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The toddler, now four years old, has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Saif, 50, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship.

He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19).