Watch: Kareena Kapoor reveals she lost her sex drive during pregnancy, says Saif Ali Khan was 'very understanding'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible' on Monday, spoke about losing her sex drive during the pregnancy and said that husband Saif Ali Khan was very 'understanding'.

During the live chat, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Bebo, "You yourself spoke about how you lost your sex drive and your husband was very understanding through those days. What are the notions that surround sex life during a woman’s pregnancy and what does a woman feel herself?"

Replying to the question, Kareena spoke about having mood swings and revealed how husband Saif reacted to the same.

She said, "When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’."

The actress continued: "But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active."