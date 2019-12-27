Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan signs Akshay Kumar and Taimur Ali Khan for 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'

Akshay Kumar just shared a behind the scenes video from the sets of 'Good Newwz' and in the video, Akshay and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be heard talking about making a film starring Taimur Ali Khan.

The multi-starrer comedy, 'Good Newwz' that hit the theatres today, stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is a comedy about a major goof-up that changes the lives of both the couples. Akshay took to his Instagram to share a BTS video from the sets of the movie and the cast can be seen having a gala time.

In the video, Kiara is expressing how blessed she feels to work with legends like Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. Akshay then pokes fun at her by saying a person only remembers legends until they don't become one.

“A person who says that other people are legends, they become big they forget all the legends," says Akshay. Kiara then replies to him saying, “When I become big, I will still say you are big legends."

Bebo has the best comeback to this and jokes that by that time Kiara becomes a legend, “we will be dead Akshay.”

Akshay then interjects and says, “You talk about yourself Kareena, I am not dying.. I don’t want to die.”

Kareena thereafter says Akshay will work with Taimur too and Akshay says he will play 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' with Kareena's lil munchkin. Bebo then goes on to say she will be the producer of the film.

Well, Pataudi Prince Tim Tim already has a film in his kitty! Watch the video here: