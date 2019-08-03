Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan recreate Poo's iconic scene from K3G after 18 years

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for a fashion magazine in breathtaking lehengas and the editor of the magazine has now shared a BTS video. Kareena in the video can be seen recreating one of her iconic scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. After 18 years of the film's release, Bebo still exudes the same charm as she did the film.

In the TikTok video, the actor is seen mouthing her iconic dialogue, "Kaun hai yeh, jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha?", Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of her most unforgettable characters.

The editor captioned his post as "...then this happened...kaun hai yeh though?...." Take a look: