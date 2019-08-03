Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan recreate Poo's iconic scene from K3G after 18 years

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for a fashion magazine in breathtaking lehengas and the editor of the magazine has now shared a BTS video. Kareena in the video can be seen recreating one of her iconic scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. After 18 years of the film's release, Bebo still exudes the same charm as she did the film.
In the TikTok video, the actor is seen mouthing her iconic dialogue, "Kaun hai yeh, jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha?", Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of her most unforgettable characters.
The editor captioned his post as "...then this happened...kaun hai yeh though?...." Take a look:
Kareena donned Rimple and Harpreet's lehenga on the cover of Kush Magazine. They shared snaps from the photoshoot and captioned it as, "This season, Kareena Kapoor Khan personifies regality and old-world charm as she plays muse to couturiers Rimple & Harpreet @rimpleandharpreet for the cover of KHUSH Wedding @khushmag. The accomplished actor gets candid with us on fashion, marriage, family life and breaking stereotypes as she reigns the box office for almost 2 decades!"
Kareena is currently gearing up for two films, one with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani tilted as 'Good News' the film is slated to release on December 27, 2019. While her other projects include Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium.
She is judging the dance reality show, Dance India Dance and by the end of the year she will start shooting for Karan Johar's directorial Takht.
