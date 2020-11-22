Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan reads out runner up essay extract at Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020

Bollywood actress Kareena Kpaoor Khan joined Stephen Fry, David Walliams and Alexandra Burke for the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020 and read out extracts from the senior runner up essay.
Submitted by a Ananya Mukherjee from Mumbai, the essay is titled 'Waters Rise'. It narrates the story of a young boy, who hails from a family of fishermen.
Sharing a video of herself, Bebo thanked the Duchess of Cornwall. She wrote, "My first read… with more to come. Thank you @royalcwsociety and the Duchess of Cornwall for this honour. And thank you for everything @gorakhpoori."
The event which was held on Friday was also joined by Stephen Fry David Walliams and Alexandra Burke, who read extracts from the winning essay.
Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020 hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall had reportedly received over 13,000 entries on the theme ‘Climate Action and the Commonwealth’. This was Royal Commonwealth Society’s first-ever virtual award ceremony.
Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur are currently in Dharamshala, where Saif and Arjun Kapoor are shooting for their horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'.
