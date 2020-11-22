Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan reads out runner up essay extract at Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020

Bollywood actress Kareena Kpaoor Khan joined Stephen Fry, David Walliams and Alexandra Burke for the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020 and read out extracts from the senior runner up essay.

Submitted by a Ananya Mukherjee from Mumbai, the essay is titled 'Waters Rise'. It narrates the story of a young boy, who hails from a family of fishermen.

Sharing a video of herself, Bebo thanked the Duchess of Cornwall. She wrote, "My first read… with more to come. Thank you @royalcwsociety and the Duchess of Cornwall for this honour. And thank you for everything @gorakhpoori."