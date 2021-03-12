Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan goes for a test drive in SUV worth nearly Rs 1.14 crore

This comes days after Saif took the Mercedes Benz G-Class for a test run.

It seems like the star couple is look for a bigger beast to move around with their latest addition to the family.

Recently, Kareena underwent a hair transformation on Wednesday and shared beautiful pictures flaunting her balayage look.

The actress shared sun-kissed pictures of herself, rocking the new look and wrote: "Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers...”

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21 this year. The couple is already proud parents to a 4-year-old Taimur.

Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

The much-in-love couple has been tight-lipped about the baby and has stayed away from sharing a glimpse or revealing the name till now. However, they are often visited by their friends and family, including Kareena's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif's family.

Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan.