Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump as she twins with sister Karisma during shoot

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child, was on Tuesday seen flaunting her baby bump while working on an upcoming project with her celebrity sister Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma took to Instagram to post a short boomerang video featuring herself along with the 'Mom-to-be' getting ready for the shoot.

The video sees Kareena seated in front of the mirror while a make-up artist stands right beside her and Karisma is seen capturing the moment in the mirror.

The celebrity sisters can be seen winning on twinning as they sport white solid T-shirts.

"Working with the sis always the best #sistersquad #behindthescenes," Karisma wrote in the caption.