Watch: Kareena Kapoor gorges on pizza in latest video, says 'would demolish one after another when I was pregnant'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday shared a video of herself gorging on pizza and opened up about her pregnancy cravings.
Ahead of the launch of her book 'Pregnancy Bible', Kareena, who's bee sharing anecdotes from her pregnancies, shared that she 'would demolish one pizza after another' when I was pregnant'.
Bebo took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself having two slices of pizza together and wrote: "Here's an interesting thing you guys ‘knead’ to know about me. When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief. I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book."
Kareena recently shared 'Bebo's Pregnancy Bingo' which included things she went through during her pregnancies.
'Worried about the stretch marks', 'shopped excessively for baby products', 'couldn't stay away from pizza, 'peed a lil while sneezing' and 'laughing turned into weeping for no reason' were among the other things listed in the 'Bingo'.
Kareena Kapoor, who tied the knot with Saif in October 2012, welcomed her first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016, and second child Jeh on February 21 this year.
Kareena will launch her book, titled 'Pregnancy Bible' later this month. She had announced that she's writing a book about pregnancy on the birthday of her first child, Taimur, in 2020. She considers her book as her third child.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.
Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.