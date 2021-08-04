Watch: Kareena Kapoor gorges on pizza in latest video, says 'would demolish one after another when I was pregnant'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday shared a video of herself gorging on pizza and opened up about her pregnancy cravings.

Ahead of the launch of her book 'Pregnancy Bible', Kareena, who's bee sharing anecdotes from her pregnancies, shared that she 'would demolish one pizza after another' when I was pregnant'.

Bebo took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself having two slices of pizza together and wrote: "Here's an interesting thing you guys ‘knead’ to know about me. When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief. I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book."