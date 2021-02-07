Watch: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi ring in their birthday by roasting dad's sartorial choices

As Yash and Roohi turned 5 on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an adorable video of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi 'roasting' him.

The 47-year-old filmmaker put out the cute video on Instagram where the twins- Yash and Roohi are seen trolling his sartorial choices.

"We are too tired... Everything is so shiny," the kids say as they point out at Karan's wardrobe.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote: "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life."