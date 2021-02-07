Watch: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi ring in their birthday by roasting dad's sartorial choices

As Yash and Roohi turned 5 on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an adorable video of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi 'roasting' him.
The 47-year-old filmmaker put out the cute video on Instagram where the twins- Yash and Roohi are seen trolling his sartorial choices.
"We are too tired... Everything is so shiny," the kids say as they point out at Karan's wardrobe.
Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote: "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life."
Reacting to Karan's post, Malaika Arora commented: "Happy birthday darling Yash and Roohi. I want to borrow Roohi's shorts please."
"Happpy birthday my puddings... tightest hugs and smooches," wrote Maheep Kapoor.
Suzzanne Khan's comment read: "Awwww god bless them limitless with the best of life always."
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the 'Aye Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker's twins Yash and Roohi becane internet sensations. The sibling duo garnered a lot of attention for their cute antics, which KJo shared through his quarantine diaries 'lockdown with the Johars.'
From being fashion critics and judging Karan Johar's sartorial choices to calling him boring, they often left netizens in splits.
Dharma Productions head honcho welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in 2017, named them after his parents Hiroo and Yash.
In 2019, during his appearance on a chat show, Karan had spoken about the most difficult thing being a single parent and said, "
Being a single parent is really daunting and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the upbringing of a child. In many ways you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It is because I want that love for myself. There was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children.”
He had shared that he is co-parenting Yash and Roohi with his mom. “Oddly, they call me dad and call my mom ‘mama’. They don’t call her daadi. Because I feel we are co-parenting them. So I am trying very hard that both of us fulfil the roles of mother and a father completely.”