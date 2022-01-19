Watch: Karan Johar in tears as he recalls how 'Agneepath' failure left his father heartbroken

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is all set to take over the judging panel on upcoming reality show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra.

The show, which is set to premiere on January 22, unveiled its latest promo where a young flautist plays a rendition of ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’ from the Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Agneepath’.

The original film, released in 1990 was directed by Mukul Anand and by the Dharma honcho’s late father Yash Johar.

As the performance ended, Karan was in tears. He recalled how the original film tanked at the box office which left his father heartbroken.

Over the years, the film, originally starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role became an iconic celluloid.

Karan said that the song played by the flautist, sung by Sonu Nigam reminded him of his father who died in 2004.

He said, "Jab wo nahi chali thi, unka dil toot gaya tha. Jab ye film humne firse banayi, ye gaana mujhe unki yaad dilata hai, in some very strange way.”

'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan' will be bringing diverse talents from every nook and corner of the country. The show will be airing on Colors TV.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:24 AM IST