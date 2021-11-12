Watch: Karan Johar conducts rapid fire round with Alia Bhatt; latter says she doesn’t like them

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was at the receiving end of questions posed by filmmaker Karan Johar during his impromptu rapid fire.

Johar and Bhatt were present at the night shoot of their upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Karan pulled up Alia for a quick chat on video. He asks what film they are shooting for to which she fumbles and answers “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”.

KJo replies, “Tongue-twister that, right?”

When the Dharma honcho asks her “Where is Rocky?” (Played by Ranveer Singh), Alia fumbles once again and says “Rocky is shooting. Working out, sorry.”

Karan Johar quips and says, “These were not trick questions, Alia that you are really getting so flummoxed by.”

Amid the constant laughter, Alia finally says, “I don't like rapid fires.”

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will mark the second collaboration of Alia and Ranveer after ‘Gully Boy’.

Legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also be a part of Karan's upcoming directorial venture.

Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

The film written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy is set for release in 2022.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 03:58 PM IST