Watch: Kapil Sharma loses his cool at paparazzi, calls them 'ullu ke patthe'

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Monday was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

While a picture of him seated in a wheelchair as he is being escorted towards his car had left netizens concerned, a video from the airport has made its way to the internet and left his fans shocked.

The video, which was shared by a popular page on the photo-sharing app, shows the comedian losing his cool and scolding the paparazzi who are trying to click his pictures.

An irked Kapil is heard saying, "Oye hato piche sare tum log! Ullu ke patthe, piche hat!"

"Tumlog batameeziya karrahe ho," he adds.

(Move back, you guys. Fools, move back. You guys are misbehaving)

Check it out here: