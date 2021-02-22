Watch: Kapil Sharma loses his cool at paparazzi, calls them 'ullu ke patthe'

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Monday was spotted at the Mumbai airport.
While a picture of him seated in a wheelchair as he is being escorted towards his car had left netizens concerned, a video from the airport has made its way to the internet and left his fans shocked.
The video, which was shared by a popular page on the photo-sharing app, shows the comedian losing his cool and scolding the paparazzi who are trying to click his pictures.
An irked Kapil is heard saying, "Oye hato piche sare tum log! Ullu ke patthe, piche hat!"
"Tumlog batameeziya karrahe ho," he adds.
(Move back, you guys. Fools, move back. You guys are misbehaving)
Check it out here:
Reacting to the video, netizens slammed Sharma for his rude behaviour.
"This guy has an attitude problem. Same people who made him famous, he is calling them 'ullu ke patthe'," wrote a user.
Another commented, "@kapilsharma zayada ghamand aagya hai kyaa... Jo public Asman dekha skte haii na, wo zameen pe b la skte hai."
"I didn't expect this from Kapil Sharma," wrote a disappointed fan.
Meanwhile, a few users tried to defend the comedian and called out the paparazzi instead, for not being sensitive enough.
"To all the Kapil Sharma haters out there, think for a second, if 20 people surround your wheel chair bound father or mother in COVID times , wouldn't you be angry? Health is equal for all, be it a celeb or common man.. use your head before calling him name," read a comment.