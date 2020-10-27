Watch: Kapil Sharma gifts 2020's 'highest-paid' actor Akshay Kumar a cash counting machine

According to the Forbes list of 2020’s highest paid actors, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar ranks at number 6 with 48.5 million USD earnings.

Kumar beat Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan to bag the spot. Meanwhile the top 5 stars to make the cut are Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, and Vin Diesel.

Kumar made it to the list after signing his first television series ‘The End’ for Amazon Prime. However, most of his income besides films comes from brand endorsement deals.

Even though he is known to pay his taxes, Kumar and his income often become the centre of jokes on comedian Kapil Sharma’s chat show.

Recently when Akshay appeared to promote his upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, Sharma gifted him a cash counting machine.

Reacting to it Akshay jokingly said, “This is a money counting machine, which he has brought from his home. He is the one who eats half of the money being made in the industry.”