Watch: Kapil Sharma gifts 2020's 'highest-paid' actor Akshay Kumar a cash counting machine

According to the Forbes list of 2020’s highest paid actors, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar ranks at number 6 with 48.5 million USD earnings.
Kumar beat Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan to bag the spot. Meanwhile the top 5 stars to make the cut are Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, and Vin Diesel.
Kumar made it to the list after signing his first television series ‘The End’ for Amazon Prime. However, most of his income besides films comes from brand endorsement deals.
Even though he is known to pay his taxes, Kumar and his income often become the centre of jokes on comedian Kapil Sharma’s chat show.
Recently when Akshay appeared to promote his upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, Sharma gifted him a cash counting machine.
Reacting to it Akshay jokingly said, “This is a money counting machine, which he has brought from his home. He is the one who eats half of the money being made in the industry.”
Earlier, the 53-year-old shared a behind the scenes still from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
In a picture featuring his co-actress Kiara Advani and transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Akshay wrote on Twitter, “Three’s not always a crowd! Team #LaxmmiBomb with the real Laxmi on sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow today!”
Quote-tweeting the same, Sharma posted, “Thank you for all the love n fun we had on shoot after so long paji u were on fire as always.. lots of love n respect best wishes to u n the whole team of #LaxmiBomb”
Akshay added to the thread of tweets with a pinch of sarcasm and wrote, “I think my film promotions are incomplete without your show now...either it’s that or you bribe all my film’s marketing team. But seriously thank you for a fun day, see you soon.”
'Laxmmi Bomb' is a horror-comedy and revolves around a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana' and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original.
While launching the first two looks of his upcoming film, via live interaction the 'Special 26' actor called the genre of the movie his "favourite" and a "passion project".
The film is all set to premiere on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.
