Watch: Kapil Dev shares health updates, says he's looking forward to the release of Ranveer Singh starrer '83'

A week after undergoing angioplasty, the legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday greeted his former India teammates from the 1983 World Cup, saying he is 'feeling very good' and eager to meet everyone soon.
An enthusiastic Dev is heard saying, "My family 83. The weather is very pleasant and I am very eager to meet you all. I am feeling very good. Thanks to all for your wishes and concern."
Adding, "I am hoping that we all will meet pretty soon. I will try to meet you all as early as possible. We have approached the end of the year and I am confident that we will have a great start to next year. Love you all."
In the video, which he reportedly shared with his 1983 teammates, he's also heard talking about the upcoming sports drama '83'.
Ranveer Singh starrer '83' chronicles the historical victory of the Indian team in 1983 cricket world cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi.
The film will also feature R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.
It has secured a release date near Christmas this year after being pushed due to the shuttering of movie theatres in the wake of coronavirus induced lockdown in the country.
The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd and directed by Kabir Khan.
