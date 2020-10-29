Watch: Kapil Dev shares health updates, says he's looking forward to the release of Ranveer Singh starrer '83'

A week after undergoing angioplasty, the legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday greeted his former India teammates from the 1983 World Cup, saying he is 'feeling very good' and eager to meet everyone soon.

An enthusiastic Dev is heard saying, "My family 83. The weather is very pleasant and I am very eager to meet you all. I am feeling very good. Thanks to all for your wishes and concern."

Adding, "I am hoping that we all will meet pretty soon. I will try to meet you all as early as possible. We have approached the end of the year and I am confident that we will have a great start to next year. Love you all."