Watch: Kangana turns up the heat in a thigh-high slit golden gown with plunging neckline at 'Tejas' wrap-up bash

After the firestorm that actress Kangana Ranaut kicked with her comment that the Independence India won in 1947 was "bheek", she was spotted at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film ‘Tejas’ on Friday night.

Kangana opted for a Galvan London golden evening gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She flaunted her natural curls for the look aided by minimalistic makeup.

Check out the pictures and video below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Kangana was awarded with Padma Shri at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, 'Tejas' features Kangana in the role of 'Tejas Gill', an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The 'Panga' actor who feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

Kangana also has other projects including 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency' and ' The Incarnation: Sita ' in her kitty.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 09:14 AM IST