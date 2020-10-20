Watch: Kangana shares video of her brother Karan's Haldi ceremony at their ancestral home

Two days after Kangana Ranaut shared stills from brother Akshat's pre-wedding celebrations in Manali, the ‘Queen’ actress shared another video from her brother Karan’s ‘Haldi’ ceremony.
Clad in a crimson salwar suit, the 33-year-old looked stunning with red roses in her hair as she applied the turmeric paste to her sibling, along with sister Rangoli Chandel. She accessorised her look with jhumkas borrowed from her mother.
Sharing a sneak-peek on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today.”
Earlier, Kangana shared a video from her brother Aksht’s ‘Badhaai’ ceremony. Dressed in an olive-green handloom saree with a hint of gold, the actor was seen sporting matching gold plated necklace and earrings. The ‘Panga’ actor looked stunning with her hair in a neat bun and a low make-up look.
"Today at Nana's house in Mandi for Aksht's Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents," Kangana captioned the video.
In another tweet, the 'Panga' star described the wedding ritual 'Badhaai', stating that it is a tradition in Himachal in which the first invites for a wedding begins with the maternal uncle's house. She had also revealed that Aksht's wedding is scheduled for November and now that this ritual is done, everyone will be sent invitations.
Her tweet read, "Aaj mere bhai Akshat ke 'Badhayi' ke kuchh tasaveerein, badhaee Himaachal ki ek parampara hai shaadi ka pehala nimantran maama ke ghar mein diya jaata hai, Akshat ki shaadi November mein hai.Aaj se sabako nimantran die jaeynge islie ise 'Badhayi' kehte hain.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)