Watch: Kangana shares video of her brother Karan's Haldi ceremony at their ancestral home

Two days after Kangana Ranaut shared stills from brother Akshat's pre-wedding celebrations in Manali, the ‘Queen’ actress shared another video from her brother Karan’s ‘Haldi’ ceremony.

Clad in a crimson salwar suit, the 33-year-old looked stunning with red roses in her hair as she applied the turmeric paste to her sibling, along with sister Rangoli Chandel. She accessorised her look with jhumkas borrowed from her mother.

Sharing a sneak-peek on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today.”