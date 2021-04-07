Watch: Kangana shares video of a fan recreating her 'nepotism' remark on 'Koffee With Karan'

In 2017, actress Kangana Ranaut opened fire at filmmaker-producer Karan Johar on his chat show "Koffee With Karan", tagging him as a "Flagbearer of Nepotism".
She also stated that if there was a biopic made on her life, Karan “will play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is like you know very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”
Certainly, things just went downhill from there.
Regardless of that, Kangana never stopped taking digs at KJo, be it at press meets or her new favourite platform for giving content - Twitter.
Recently, Ranaut shared a lip-syncing video of a Twitter user recreating the rendezvous between her and Johar.
Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, “Ha ha this kid is so good with my mimicry.... also looks like baby kangana ... how cute.”
On work front, Kangana was recently in Jaisalmer for an outdoor schedule of her upcoming film "Tejas", which is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.
Kangana will be seen playing an air force pilot in the movie.
Portions of the film were shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan.
The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.
The 'Panga' actor who feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. ‘Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."
Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.
Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
