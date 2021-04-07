Watch: Kangana shares video of a fan recreating her 'nepotism' remark on 'Koffee With Karan'

In 2017, actress Kangana Ranaut opened fire at filmmaker-producer Karan Johar on his chat show "Koffee With Karan", tagging him as a "Flagbearer of Nepotism".

She also stated that if there was a biopic made on her life, Karan “will play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is like you know very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

Certainly, things just went downhill from there.

Regardless of that, Kangana never stopped taking digs at KJo, be it at press meets or her new favourite platform for giving content - Twitter.

Recently, Ranaut shared a lip-syncing video of a Twitter user recreating the rendezvous between her and Johar.

Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, “Ha ha this kid is so good with my mimicry.... also looks like baby kangana ... how cute.”