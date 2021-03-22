Watch: Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Manikarnika' team, her family after winning National Film Award for Best Actress

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was named best actress for her roles in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga' at the announcement of the 67th National Film Awards on Monday.
After the winners were announced, Kangana took to her official Twitter handle to share a video message and thanked her entire team for being a part of her ambitious project.
In the video, she's seen thanking music composers Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, 'Manikarnika' producer, editor and her co-star Ankita Lokhande.
Kangana also expressed gratitude towards her family members for always supporting her and thanked her brother Akshat.
Kangana's period drama 'Manikarnika', inspired by the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi also featured Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta and Atul Kulkarni among others.
Kangana is all set to star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.
Didda was Queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. Kangana plans to complete her ongoing commitments first and then start shooting for the new film in January 2022.
Meanwhile, 'Panga' saw Ranaut essaying the role of Jaya Nigam. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial revolves around a mother's wish to pursue her career in 'Kabaddi'.
