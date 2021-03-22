Watch: Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Manikarnika' team, her family after winning National Film Award for Best Actress

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was named best actress for her roles in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga' at the announcement of the 67th National Film Awards on Monday.

After the winners were announced, Kangana took to her official Twitter handle to share a video message and thanked her entire team for being a part of her ambitious project.

In the video, she's seen thanking music composers Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, 'Manikarnika' producer, editor and her co-star Ankita Lokhande.

Kangana also expressed gratitude towards her family members for always supporting her and thanked her brother Akshat.

